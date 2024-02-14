Sensex (    %)
                        
Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 93.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 12.97% to Rs 10.74 crore
Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 93.85% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.97% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales10.7412.34 -13 OPM %2.149.16 -PBDT0.150.99 -85 PBT0.050.88 -94 NP0.040.65 -94
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

