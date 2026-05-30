Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.40% to Rs 48.97 crore

Net Loss of Gourmet Gateway India reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.40% to Rs 48.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 192.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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