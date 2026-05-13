Goverment approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27, on Wednesday. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for Sunflower Seed (Rs 622 per quintal) followed by Cotton (Rs 557 per quintal), Nigerseed (Rs 515 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 500 per quintal). There has been a 247% increase in the MSP for Ragi to Rs 5,205 from Rs 3,705. Pulses like Arhar and Moong have seen hikes of 97% and 95% to Rs 8,45 and Rs 8,780 respectively. MSP amount paid to Paddy growing famers during the same period amounted to Rs. 16.08 lakh crore and the MSP amount paid to 14 Kharif crops growing famers was Rs. 18.99 lakh crore. The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production, The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of Moong (61%) followed by Bajra (56%), Maize (56%) and Tur/Arhar (54%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News