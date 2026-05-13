Friday, May 15, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops

Government approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27, on Wednesday. The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for Sunflower Seed (Rs 622 per quintal) followed by Cotton (Rs 557 per quintal), Nigerseed (Rs 515 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 500 per quintal). There has been a 247% increase in the MSP for Ragi to Rs 5,205 from Rs 3,705. Pulses like Arhar and Moong have seen hikes of 97% and 95% to Rs 8,45 and Rs 8,780 respectively. MSP amount paid to Paddy growing famers during the same period amounted to Rs. 16.08 lakh crore and the MSP amount paid to 14 Kharif crops growing famers was Rs. 18.99 lakh crore. The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production, The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of Moong (61%) followed by Bajra (56%), Maize (56%) and Tur/Arhar (54%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brahmaputra Infra rises after bagging Rs 26-cr NHIDCL contract in Assam

Brahmaputra Infra rises after bagging Rs 26-cr NHIDCL contract in Assam

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 163 cr

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alacrity Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alacrity Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance