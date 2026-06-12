Government bond auction: RBI raises Rs 32,000 crore across 2031 and 2066 securities

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised Rs 32,000 crore through the auction of government securities, with strong investor demand for both the 6.36% GS 2031 and 7.71% GS 2066 bonds.

The RBI had notified Rs 21,000 crore of the 6.36% GS 2031 security and Rs 11,000 crore of the 7.71% GS 2066 bond.

The 6.36% GS 2031 attracted 260 competitive bids worth Rs 54,660 crore against the notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore. The cut-off price was set at Rs 99.43, translating into a yield of 6.5006%.

The weighted average price stood at Rs 99.47, while the weighted average yield came in at 6.4905%. The RBI accepted 70 competitive bids amounting to Rs 20,983.05 crore. Twenty-six bids received partial allotment at 66.0555%.

The 7.71% GS 2066 also witnessed robust demand, receiving 200 competitive bids worth Rs 27,177 crore against the notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. The cut-off price was fixed at Rs 100.93, corresponding to a yield of 7.6345%.

The weighted average price for the security stood at Rs 101.02, while the weighted average yield came in at 7.6273%. The RBI accepted 78 competitive bids amounting to Rs 10,964.76 crore. Ten bids received partial allotment at 92.7605%.

Under the non-competitive segment, the RBI received and accepted bids worth Rs 16.95 crore for the 2031 bond and Rs 35.24 crore for the 2066 bond.

The entire underwriting notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore for the 2031 security and Rs 11,000 crore for the 2066 security was accepted from primary dealers. There was no devolvement on primary dealers in either security, reflecting healthy investor appetite for the auctioned bonds.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News