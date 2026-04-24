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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government Brings SAF-Blended Aviation Fuel Under ATF Control Order

Government Brings SAF-Blended Aviation Fuel Under ATF Control Order

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The Government has notified an amendment to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001 (ATF Control Order) vide notification dated 17 April 2026. The amendment has been issued as an administrative measure to bring Aviation Turbine Fuel blended with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) under the ambit of the ATF Control Order.
 

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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