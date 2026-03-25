Government calls all-party meet to discuss West Asia conflict
The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia amid rising geopolitical tensions and their potential impact on India.
Leaders across parties are expected to share their views on the evolving situation, with the meeting aimed at ensuring a coordinated response.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has made necessary preparations to ensure adequate supplies of oil, gas and fertilisers.
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST