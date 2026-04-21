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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government clears more wheat exports amid strong supply outlook

Government clears more wheat exports amid strong supply outlook

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
The Government of India has approved the export of an additional 25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat after reviewing production, stock levels and price trends. The move aims to support farmers earnings while keeping domestic markets stable.

Wheat sowing for the 2026 Rabi season has increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares from 328.04 lakh hectares last year, indicating strong farmer confidence. Wheat production for 202526 is estimated at 120.2 million tonnes, suggesting a healthy supply situation.

With this latest decision, total approved exports now stand at 50 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 10 lakh metric tonnes of wheat products. The government said the move will improve market liquidity, help manage stocks efficiently, prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, and support stable prices while ensuring food security.

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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