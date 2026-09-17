Government cuts export duty across the board on petrol, diesel and jet fuel
The government has cut the export duty across the board on petrol, diesel and jet fuel in their latest fortnightly review, according to a latest notification. Effective from September 16, the export levy on petrol will be Rs 0.50 per litre, on diesel Rs 20 per litre, and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will be Rs 15 per litre.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India firmly committed to ensure its energy security says MEA while monitoring further developments on US' Russia sanctions legislation
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST