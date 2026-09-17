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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government cuts export duty across the board on petrol, diesel and jet fuel

Government cuts export duty across the board on petrol, diesel and jet fuel

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
The government has cut the export duty across the board on petrol, diesel and jet fuel in their latest fortnightly review, according to a latest notification. Effective from September 16, the export levy on petrol will be Rs 0.50 per litre, on diesel Rs 20 per litre, and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will be Rs 15 per litre.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST