Government eases RCMC requirement for export consignments up to Rs 3 Lakh

The Government has introduced a de minimis exemption from the requirement of Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) or Certificate of Registration for small-value export consignments up to Rs 3 lakh. The measure is aimed at reducing the compliance burden for new and small exporters and facilitating exports through Postal, Courier and other emerging channels. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has amended Para 2.57 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 to provide that RCMC or Certificate of Registration will not be required for export consignments having a Free-on-Board (FOB) value of up to Rs 3 lakh, wherever such certificate is otherwise required under the Foreign Trade Policy. Export consignments exceeding Rs 3 lakh will continue to require a valid RCMC or Certificate of Registration, wherever applicable. Historical data for the last five years (2021-22 to 2025-26) indicates that low-value exports account for a significant share of shipping bills but a very small proportion of the overall export value. Consignments up to USD 3,000, for instance, account for 43 per cent of shipping bills but only 0.86 per cent of Indias total merchandise export value. The exemption is therefore expected to cover a substantial number of small-value export transactions while having only a marginal impact on the overall value of exports.

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