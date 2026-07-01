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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government extends full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till 15th July 2026

Government extends full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till 15th July 2026

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that the Government had earlier provided a full Customs Duty exemption on imports of critical petrochemical products till 30th June 2026, as a temporary and targeted relief in view of the conflict in West Asia and the consequent disruptions in global supply chains. The exemption was provided to ensure sufficient availability of petrochemicals in the domestic market as Indian petroleum companies had been asked to concentrate on the production of LPG during this period. As the situation is gradually normalizing, to ensure a smooth and non-disruptive transition for the affected sectors, it has been decided to extend the said exemption by a further period of 15 days, that is, till 15th July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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