Government has earmarked Rs 18907 crore during FY27 for construction of rural roads
The Government of India has earmarked Rs 18,907 crore during FY 2026-27 for the construction of 26,474 kilometres of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and related rural connectivity initiatives. This was highlighted during a comprehensive high-level review meeting convened by the Ministry of Rural Development to assess the state-wise physical and financial progress under PMGSY.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 4:17 PM IST