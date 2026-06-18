Government has earmarked Rs 18907 crore during FY27 for construction of rural roads

The Government of India has earmarked Rs 18,907 crore during FY 2026-27 for the construction of 26,474 kilometres of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and related rural connectivity initiatives. This was highlighted during a comprehensive high-level review meeting convened by the Ministry of Rural Development to assess the state-wise physical and financial progress under PMGSY.

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