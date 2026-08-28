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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government has taken up measures to ensure adequate availability of onions at affordable prices

Government has taken up measures to ensure adequate availability of onions at affordable prices

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a latest update yesterday that the Government has taken up measures to ensure adequate availability of onions at affordable prices. As part of the intervention, buffer onions are being made available at Rs 35 per kg through retail outlets and mobile distribution points across Delhi-NCR. The intervention is being undertaken in response to prevailing market conditions and is aimed at improving consumer access, moderating price pressures and ensuring that adequate quantities of onions remain available in the market. For the ongoing intervention, onions are being moved through both rail and road networks. The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has also been brought into the mechanism to support scientific storage and efficient distribution of buffer onions.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST