Government hikes windfall gains tax on petrol, diesel, ATF exports
The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) on export of diesel will be Rs 25.5 a litre, up from Rs 15.5 a litre. SAED on export of ATF will be Rs 22/litre, as against Rs 14.5/litre earlier.
Duty on petrol exports has been raised to Rs 3.5 per litre, from Rs 2.5 per litre levied on July 16.
The finance ministry in a notification said the duty hikes will be effective from August 3.
The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.
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It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.
The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivizing exports amid the West Asia crises.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:12 AM IST