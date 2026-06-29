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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government introduces improvement notice mechanism to promote ease of doing business

Government introduces improvement notice mechanism to promote ease of doing business

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
The Department of Consumer Affairs has introduced the Improvement Notice mechanism under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. Under the new mechanism, businesses committing specified first-time procedural or regulatory non-compliances will be given an opportunity to rectify the deficiency before penal proceedings are initiated. The reform promotes Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by encouraging voluntary compliance, reducing unnecessary litigation and supporting a more trust-based regulatory framework, while maintaining strong consumer protection.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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