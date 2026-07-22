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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government Launches Key Initiatives to Diversify India's Export Markets Amid Global Shifts

Government Launches Key Initiatives to Diversify India's Export Markets Amid Global Shifts

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Government has undertaken several initiatives to diversify export markets in light of evolving global geopolitical and economic developments. These include expanding network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership/Cooperation Agreements (CEPAs/CECAs); pursuing trade negotiations with major economies and regions to secure preferential market access for exporters, undertaking focused export promotion activities through Export Promotion Mission, Indian Missions overseas, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry associations and other stakeholders; implementing district and sector-specific export promotion initiatives under the Districts as Export Hubs (DEH) initiative and capacity-building programmes.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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