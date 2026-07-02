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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces ₹34,000 crore G-Sec auction

Government of India announces ₹34,000 crore G-Sec auction

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

The Government of India has announced the sale and re-issue of the 6.94% Government Security 2036 for a total notified amount of ₹34,000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 03, 2026 (Friday). The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the day of issue of security.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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