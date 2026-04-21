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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the sale (re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The government has announced the sale of 6.03% GS 2029 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, 6.68% GS 2033 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, 7.24% GS 2055 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore and New GOI SGrB 2056 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on April 24, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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