Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹34,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

The Government of India has announced the sale and re-issue of one Government Securitiy (G-Secs) 6.94% GS 2036 worth ₹34,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 05, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India and US have finalised most elements of first phase of Bilateral Trade Agreement, says Piyush Goyal

India and US have finalised most elements of first phase of Bilateral Trade Agreement, says Piyush Goyal

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

Hindustan Unilever inaugurates new Unilever Fragrance Hub in Mumbai

Hindustan Unilever inaugurates new Unilever Fragrance Hub in Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTrump Metal Import Tariffs OrderGold and Silver Rate TodayFirst E100 Vehicle of IndiaCBSE Re-evaluation PortalBay of Bengal EarthquakeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table