Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 7.33% Government Security 2026 for a notified amount of ₹6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) 7.23% Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, and (iii) 7.34% Government Security 2064 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹ 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on May 03, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News