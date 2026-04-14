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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the sale (re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The government has announced the sale of 6.36% GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹21,000 crore and 6.90% GS 2065 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution on April 17, 2026 (Friday).

 

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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