Government of India reports April 2026 accounts
Expenditure for April was ₹5,74,892 crore (10.8% of BE 2026-27). Of this, ₹3,85,151 crore was revenue expenditure and ₹1,89,831 crore was capital expenditure. Interest payments accounted for ₹1,09,562 crore, while subsidies were ₹43,633 crore.
For the full year 2025-26, the government received ₹33,85,982 crore (99.4% of Revised Estimates). Tax revenue contributed ₹26,23,264 crore, non-tax revenue ₹6,78,961 crore, and non-debt capital receipts ₹83,757 crore. Transfers to states totaled ₹13,92,971 crore, up ₹1,06,086 crore from the previous year.
Total expenditure in 2025-26 was ₹49,05,151 crore (98.8% of RE), with ₹38,36,032 crore on revenue account and ₹10,69,119 crore on capital account. Interest payments were ₹12,42,575 crore, while subsidies reached ₹4,53,854 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST