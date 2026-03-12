Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India welcomes IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks amid prevailing supply disruptions

Government of India welcomes IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks amid prevailing supply disruptions

Mar 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
India, as an Associate Member of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and an active participant in international energy cooperation, welcomes the IEAs decision to release emergency oil stocks amid the prevailing supply disruptions, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a press release.

The Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in global energy markets, particularly in the Middle East.

India stands ready to take appropriate measures, as necessary, to support global market stability in alignment with the efforts of the International Energy Agency.

Mar 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

