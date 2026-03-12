Government of India welcomes IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks amid prevailing supply disruptions

India, as an Associate Member of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and an active participant in international energy cooperation, welcomes the IEAs decision to release emergency oil stocks amid the prevailing supply disruptions, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a press release.

The Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in global energy markets, particularly in the Middle East.

India stands ready to take appropriate measures, as necessary, to support global market stability in alignment with the efforts of the International Energy Agency.

