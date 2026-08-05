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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government receives 28.7% of corresponding BE 2026-27 of total receipts upto June

Government receives 28.7% of corresponding BE 2026-27 of total receipts upto June

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

The Government of India has received Rs 10,49,243 crore (28.7% of corresponding BE 2026-27 of Total Receipts) upto June, 2026 comprising Rs 6,36,576 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 3,77,664 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 35,003 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 2,63,336 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India this period which is Rs 63,605 crore lower than the previous year. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 13,57,076 crore (25.4% of corresponding BE 2026-27), out of which Rs 10,16,818 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,40,258 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 3,46,414 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 1,14,812 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

 

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST