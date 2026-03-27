Government reduces excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.10
Industry estimates suggest OMCs are currently losing about ₹48.8 per litre on fuel sales, largely due to rising global crude prices. Brent crude has crossed the $100 per barrel mark following geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The duty cut comes shortly after Nayara Energy, a major private fuel retailer backed by Russias Rosneft and Kesani Enterprises, increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹5.3 and ₹3 per litre, respectively.
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST