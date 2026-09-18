Government relaxes Sugar stockholding limit for bulk consumers from 15 to 30 Days

The Government has decided that the existing 15 days stockholding limit for bulk Sugar consumers is relaxed to 30 days, subject to the condition that the quantity of stock held beyond the existing 15 days limit, shall be sourced exclusively from sugar imported under Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS) and Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ). The stockholding limit for purchase from the open market shall remain unchanged and will be restricted to 15 days consumption only. The government has also put in place a mechanism for the declaration and weekly disclosure of sugar stocks every Friday by bulk consumers through the Department of Food and Public Distribution's online portal. The Government has held detailed consultations with major bulk consumers of sugar and their suggestions have been duly considered with a view to maintaining a stable and orderly sugar market.

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