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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government restores full RoDTEP benefits to ease export pressure from West Asia disruptions

Government restores full RoDTEP benefits to ease export pressure from West Asia disruptions

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The Government of India has reinstated the full rates and value caps under the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) Scheme for all eligible exports, effective March 23, 2026, in response to ongoing trade disruptions in West Asia.

Recent geopolitical developments in the region have disrupted maritime logistics, leading to rerouted shipments, longer transit times, and higher freight costs for exporters. To mitigate these challenges, the government has rolled back the earlier 50% restriction on RoDTEP benefits that was introduced on February 23, 2026.

Under the revised decision, exporters will now receive benefits at the same rates that were applicable as of February 22, 2026. The latest notification overrides the earlier notification and its corrigendum issued in February, except for actions already taken under those provisions.

 

This move aims to provide immediate financial relief to exporters dealing with increased costs and uncertainties linked to disruptions in Gulf and West Asia trade routes. It also underscores the governments intent to maintain a stable and supportive export policy framework, helping Indian exporters stay competitive in a volatile global trade environment.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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