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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government unveils Rs 1.9 lakh cr semiconductor, mobile manufacturing push

Government unveils Rs 1.9 lakh cr semiconductor, mobile manufacturing push

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two major manufacturing initiatives with a combined outlay of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore (USD 22 billion) to expand India's semiconductor ecosystem, scale up mobile phone production and strengthen its position as a global electronics manufacturing hub. The government approved the Rs 1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 programme to accelerate semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities, alongside the Rs 62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) aimed at increasing domestic production, boosting exports and deepening local value addition in the mobile phone industry. The semiconductor programme builds on the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission and will focus on six key areas - chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, advanced packaging and testing, research and development, and talent development.

 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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