Govt. of India offloads 1.20 cr equity shares of Cochin Shipyard
For an OFS aggregating Rs 1,713.28 crCochin Shipyard announced that the President of India acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India (Promoter) has sold 1,20,49,170 equity shares of Cochin Shipyard aggregating to Rs. 1,713.28 crore, on 07 July and 08 July 2026 by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 3:32 PM IST