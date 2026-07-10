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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt. of India offloads 1.20 cr equity shares of Cochin Shipyard

Govt. of India offloads 1.20 cr equity shares of Cochin Shipyard

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

For an OFS aggregating Rs 1,713.28 cr

Cochin Shipyard announced that the President of India acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India (Promoter) has sold 1,20,49,170 equity shares of Cochin Shipyard aggregating to Rs. 1,713.28 crore, on 07 July and 08 July 2026 by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.

 

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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