Govt says adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has stated in a latest update that amid the evolving situation in West Asia, the Government of India is maintaining continuous oversight and implementing appropriate preparedness and response measures to ensure stability across key sectors. Efforts remain focused on sustaining uninterrupted energy supplies, safeguarding maritime operations, and extending necessary assistance to Indian nationals in the region. The following provides an update on the steps undertaken in these areas as on 29th March 2026. In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country. All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG Production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

All Retails outlets are operating normally across the country. Govt. of India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 10/litre. Further, Govt. of India has imposed export levy of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure availability of these products in the domestic market. Panic Buying reported in some areas. There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some Retail Outlets in few States, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at Retail Outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. The Government reiterates its advice to the public not to believe rumours.



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