Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 123.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.15% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 123.26% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.962.6292.6891.603.841.733.841.732.881.29

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