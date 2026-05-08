Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.40% to Rs 3.04 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 26.80% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.43% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 117.37% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.042.15 41 11.395.24 117 OPM %88.4985.58 -88.0680.53 - PBDT2.602.34 11 7.755.85 32 PBT2.592.34 11 7.745.85 32 NP1.941.53 27 5.814.29 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST