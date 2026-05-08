Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.40% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 26.80% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.43% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 117.37% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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