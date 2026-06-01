Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 1162.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.90% to Rs 28.51 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 1162.50% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.90% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.50% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 75.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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