Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 1162.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 80.90% to Rs 28.51 croreNet profit of Goyal Aluminiums rose 1162.50% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.90% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.50% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 75.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.5115.76 81 75.5576.51 -1 OPM %7.611.08 -3.752.88 - PBDT2.060.18 1044 2.762.33 18 PBT2.010.13 1446 2.582.11 22 NP2.020.16 1163 3.082.29 34
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST