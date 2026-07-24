GP Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 219.57% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.50% to Rs 230.33 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 219.57% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.50% to Rs 230.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales230.33158.30 46 OPM %12.076.06 -PBDT28.489.71 193 PBT27.638.57 222 NP20.586.44 220
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST