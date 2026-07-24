GP Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 219.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.50% to Rs 230.33 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 219.57% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.50% to Rs 230.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.230.33158.3012.076.0628.489.7127.638.5720.586.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News