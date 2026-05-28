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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GP Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 8.24% in the March 2026 quarter

GP Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 8.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 162.66 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 8.24% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 162.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 26.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 642.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 609.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.66182.67 -11 642.61609.84 5 OPM %7.707.03 -6.076.46 - PBDT14.3412.76 12 42.8640.21 7 PBT13.5711.58 17 38.5935.46 9 NP9.338.62 8 26.4726.32 1

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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