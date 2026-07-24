GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 229.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.60% to Rs 230.33 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 229.04% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.60% to Rs 230.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.230.33158.1912.336.0029.099.7228.248.5721.196.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News