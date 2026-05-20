GPIL spurts after Q4 PAT soars 32.5% YoY

Godawari Power and Ispat (GPIL) surged 10.04% to Rs 319.55 after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings.

The companys consolidated adjusted profit after tax rose 32.5% YoY and 104.7% QoQ to Rs 293.24 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased 9.7% YoY and 41.3% QoQ to Rs 1,610.27 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 389.63 crore in Q4 FY26, up 32% year-on-year and 107.7% sequentially.

The consolidated results included an exceptional expense of Rs 18.29 crore in Q4 FY26 and FY26.

On the cost front, total expenditure rose 3.5% YoY to Rs 1,189.55 crore. Raw material costs remained largely stable at Rs 703 crore compared with Rs 701.54 crore in the year-ago period, while employee expenses increased 4.4% to Rs 85.12 crore.

Interest costs rose 29.8% YoY to Rs 19.45 crore, while depreciation expense increased 19.6% to Rs 48.39 crore during the quarter.

For the full year FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 5,380.65 crore, marginally higher than Rs 5,375.73 crore posted in FY25. Profit before tax rose 0.6% to Rs 1,098.31 crore, while adjusted profit after tax increased 0.4% to Rs 814.1 crore.

Net cash generated from operating activities improved to Rs 1,157.41 crore in FY26 from Rs 895.46 crore in FY25, reflecting healthy cash generation.

The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26.

Separately, the board approved an additional investment of Rs 200 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Godawari New Energy Private Limited for setting up a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant. The investment, to be made through equity, loans or other permissible modes, will increase the companys total approved investment in the subsidiary to Rs 700 crore.

The companys board also approved a proposal to extend a loan of up to Rs 150 crore to subsidiary Godawari Education and Research Foundation for development of a residential school project at Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The proposed loan will carry a tenure of 36 months and an interest rate of 12% per annum, subject to shareholder approval.

Godawari Power and Ispat is engaged in the business of mining of captive iron ore and manufacturing of the iron ore pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rods, HB wires, ferro alloys & galvanized steel structures with generation of both conventional and non-conventional power for captive consumption.

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