GPT Healthcare Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 15 crore

GPT Healthcare reported a 13.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.57 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 12.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 24.62% YoY to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

However, profit before tax declined 3.11% to Rs 15.86 crore, compared with Rs 16.37 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 15.42% decline in net profit to Rs 42.22 crore, even as revenue from operations increased 16.07% to Rs 472.55 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (15%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing 37th annual general meeting. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of declaration, and the record date has been fixed as 30 July 2026.

GPT Healthcare, the healthcare arm of the GPT Group, currently owns and operates over 561 beds spread across four state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospitals in the eastern part of the country under the brand name ILS Hospitals. Founded in 2000 in Salt Lake, Kolkata, ILS Hospitals has since expanded its footprint and capabilities.

The counter slipped 2.51% to Rs 138.10 on the BSE.

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