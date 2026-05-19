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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 13.03% in the March 2026 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 13.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 126.37 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 13.03% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.42% to Rs 42.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 472.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales126.37101.40 25 472.55407.09 16 OPM %18.4920.41 -17.8220.48 - PBDT22.8221.25 7 81.9088.38 -7 PBT15.8716.37 -3 54.8169.35 -21 NP14.5712.89 13 42.2249.92 -15

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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