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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2026 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 126.20 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 65.76% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales126.20107.11 18 OPM %19.1516.21 -PBDT24.0417.29 39 PBT17.1611.11 54 NP12.737.68 66

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST