GPT Infra arm bags Western Railway project of Rs 21.21 cr
Alcon Builders and Engineers, wholly owned subsidiary of GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 (First Lowest) for Western Railway project valued at Rs 21.21 crore entailing design, supply, installation, programming, testing and commissioning of electronic interlocking (E.I) system in connection with Viramgam upgradation of indoor signalling equipment by electronic interlocking system of Ahmedabad division.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST