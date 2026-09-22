Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infra arm bags Western Railway project of Rs 21.21 cr

GPT Infra arm bags Western Railway project of Rs 21.21 cr

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Alcon Builders and Engineers, wholly owned subsidiary of GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 (First Lowest) for Western Railway project valued at Rs 21.21 crore entailing design, supply, installation, programming, testing and commissioning of electronic interlocking (E.I) system in connection with Viramgam upgradation of indoor signalling equipment by electronic interlocking system of Ahmedabad division.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India commissions 5 MW solar power plant at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra

Ceigall India commissions 5 MW solar power plant at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra

Rites updates on work order from South Central Railway

Rites updates on work order from South Central Railway

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Australia's ASX 200 rises as tech stocks lead gains

Australia's ASX 200 rises as tech stocks lead gains

China stocks close mostly flat as investors watch US-China talks

China stocks close mostly flat as investors watch US-China talks

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST