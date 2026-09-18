GPT Infra receives bridge works for railways worth Rs 483.72 cr

From Rail Vikas Nigam

GPT Infraprojects has received an order valued at Rs 483.72 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for construction of Important Bridge 544 (32x65.84m) Open Web Steel Girder over river Mahanadi at Ch. 406305m in connection with construction of 3rd and 4th line between Nergundi-Barang section in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway.