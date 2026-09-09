GPT Infraprojects arm bags Rs 114.82-cr contract from Northeast Frontier Railways

GPT Infraprojects announced that Alcon Builders and Engineer, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has received a contract worth Rs 114.82 crore from PCSTE Office, Northeast Frontier Railway, Guwahati. The project entails provision of electronic interlocking at ADF (Adina), AZR (Azamnagar Road), KWE (Khurial), MXJ (Mangurjan), TMH (Tinmilehat), CAT (Chatterhat), SUD (Sudhani), TETA (Telta), PJP (Panjipara), and GIL (Gaisal) stations on HDN/HUN route of Katihar Division.