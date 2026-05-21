GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 414.68 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 31.52% to Rs 31.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 414.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.53% to Rs 97.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.57% to Rs 1289.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1188.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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