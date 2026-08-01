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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 302.07 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 4.90% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 302.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales302.07312.63 -3 OPM %15.7411.84 -PBDT42.4640.33 5 PBT32.1333.36 -4 NP24.6323.48 5

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST