GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 302.07 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 4.90% to Rs 24.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 302.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.302.07312.6315.7411.8442.4640.3332.1333.3624.6323.48

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