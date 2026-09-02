GPT Infraprojects wins RVNL project worth Rs 483 cr

GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 (first lowest) by Rail Vikas Nigam for project entailing construction of Important Bridge 544 (32x65.84m) Open Web Steel Girder over river Mahanadi at Ch. 406305m in connection with construction of 3rd and 4th line between Nergundi-Barang section in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. The contract is valued at Rs. 483.7 crore (Rs. 410 crore plus GST).