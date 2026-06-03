Gradiente Infotainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 827.74% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Gradiente Infotainment reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 827.74% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.31% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.32% to Rs 29.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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