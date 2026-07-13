Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit rises 13200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2116.67% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Gradiente Infotainment rose 13200.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2116.67% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.290.7810.8714.101.880.101.780.011.330.01

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