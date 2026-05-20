Grameva standalone net profit rises 721.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 336.71% to Rs 55.68 croreNet profit of Grameva rose 721.88% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 336.71% to Rs 55.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 516.33% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 99.66% to Rs 82.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.6812.75 337 82.6841.41 100 OPM %7.442.98 -5.592.17 - PBDT3.860.37 943 4.560.89 412 PBT3.720.29 1183 4.130.55 651 NP2.630.32 722 3.020.49 516
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST