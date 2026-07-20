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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grand Foundry reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Grand Foundry reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 19.65 crore

Net profit of Grand Foundry reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.650 0 OPM %11.300 -PBDT2.11-0.15 LP PBT2.11-0.15 LP NP2.11-0.15 LP

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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